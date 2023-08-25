W. Africa Crude-Nigerian differentials steady, with October programs awaited
Nigerian differentials were steady on Thursday, after high offers were heard for key grades earlier this week.
* Exxon was offering a cargo of Qua Iboe at around dated Brent plus $4.50, a trader said on Wednesday, higher than the last known offer level of dated plus $3.70.
* Forcados was offered at dated Brent plus $5.00 on Tuesday, also above recent offers.
* Traders are still waiting for Nigeria’s loading programs for October, while about half of September’s cargoes are still on offer.
* September official selling prices for Nigeria are also still to come.
* Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, a move that could potentially shore up demand for heavier, sour grades from Angola.
