Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / W. Africa Crude-Steep backwardation starts to weigh on offers

W. Africa Crude-Steep backwardation starts to weigh on offers

in Oil & Companies News 10/04/2024

The high price of dated Brent is beginning to weigh on demand for West African crude, particularly light Nigerian grades, a traders said on Tuesday.

* The steep front-month backwardation in dated Brent is beginning to curb buying interest, traders say.

* Meanwhile, the six-month spread between Brent for June delivery versus December delivery was $5.07 on Tuesday afternoon, the steepest since last October.

* That steep backwardation is beginning to affect differentials, one trader said, “slowly but surely”.

* Nigeria, for instance, has attracted few offers for its May cargoes, traders said last week.

* Meanwhile, May-loading cargoes of Congolese Djeno were being offered around dated Brent minus $1.40 and several have already sold, a trader said on Monday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by David Goodman)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software