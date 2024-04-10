W. Africa Crude-Steep backwardation starts to weigh on offers
The high price of dated Brent is beginning to weigh on demand for West African crude, particularly light Nigerian grades, a traders said on Tuesday.
* The steep front-month backwardation in dated Brent is beginning to curb buying interest, traders say.
* Meanwhile, the six-month spread between Brent for June delivery versus December delivery was $5.07 on Tuesday afternoon, the steepest since last October.
* That steep backwardation is beginning to affect differentials, one trader said, “slowly but surely”.
* Nigeria, for instance, has attracted few offers for its May cargoes, traders said last week.
* Meanwhile, May-loading cargoes of Congolese Djeno were being offered around dated Brent minus $1.40 and several have already sold, a trader said on Monday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by David Goodman)