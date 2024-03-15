WACT commissions new Container Freight Station in Onne, Nigeria

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) operated by APM Terminals at the port of Onne has marked a significant milestone with the official commissioning of its new Container Freight Station (CFS). This strategic investment brings WACT a step closer towards its strategic vision of becoming the ‘gateway to Eastern Nigeria and beyond’, offering a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions to empower Nigerian businesses and further boost efficiency and access.

The CFS acts as a central hub for various trade-related activities, including interaction with regulatory authorities and seamlessly connects businesses in Eastern Nigeria to the global marketplace and vice versa. Streamlined processes for import and export operations, reduce time and cost for customers.

Seamless connectivity to the port

Expertly crafted solutions are designed to expedite the movement of key Nigerian commodities like agro products and solid minerals, ensuring Just-in-Time service delivery through efficient stuffing and swift transfers to the port. It also offers a reliable warehousing service for both import and export cargo across diverse sectors.

Speaking during the ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Container Freight Station, WACT Managing Director, Jeethu Jose said, “The CFS will serve as a one-stop-shop where all our customers can consolidate their exports. The facility will aid the Nigerian government’s drive to promote export and forex which will be beneficial to the country and the economy.”

Cost effective

WACT Commercial Manager, Ismaila Badjie described the facility as the first of its kind in Onne Port, commenting, “The Container Freight Station is cost effective and also ensures that keeps time wasted to a minimum. The facility will help customers with non-oil exports. This facility will also continue to support and ensure that natural produce is shipped abroad efficiently and will directly or indirectly aid the creation of jobs.”

First feedback from customers has been very positive. “The CFS makes our job easy. All we need to do is move our cargo to the CFS. I can move close to 16 trucks and have them all sorted almost same day. It really helps us with imports, and I think it’s a very big development,” commented a representative of mineral export customer, Great Focus Nigeria Investment Consultant Limited.

Supporting economic growth

The new CFS not only strengthens WACT’s capabilities but also contributes to the development of the region by creating new job opportunities and fostering economic activity in Nigeria. The facility ensures the sustainability of the supply chain by promoting efficient cargo handling practices. WACT remains committed to offering innovative solutions and exceptional services empowering Nigerian businesses to thrive in the global marketplace.

WACT was one of the first greenfield terminals to be built in Nigeria under a public, private partnership with the Nigerian government in 2003. Located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone near Port Harcourt, WACT caters to the greater Port Harcourt area and Eastern Nigeria, including the Nigeria Oil Industry. Since its inception, WACT has played a pivotal role in successfully connecting East, North, West Central Nigeria and River State to the world.

In 2020, WACT announced a further investment of USD115 million (Onne Terminal Upgrade Project) that included the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes, bringing the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes; three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers and two container empty handlers.

The upgrade also includes the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as expansion of the current yard, new workshop, a new terminal auto gate, modernised offices, and state of the art technology. The final phase of the project is expected to be completed this year.

