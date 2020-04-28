Waiver Of Storage At PSA Chennai, PSA Mumbai And PSA Sical

PSA Chennai, PSA Kolkata, PSA Mumbai and PSA Sical in Tuticorin are all continuing to operate as essential services, with added safety and hygiene measures. Since 22nd March 2020, we have extended a series of waivers across these terminals to aid the trade. We are grateful for port users’ support throughout this period and are pleased to say that during this lockdown period, we have handled all scheduled volumes and services.

In addition to our earlier waivers of import storage, extensions of free time, waiver of change of mode charges and waivers of rail terminal handling charges for empty containers, we have been informed by the Ministry of Shipping to waive all storage charges from 22nd March 2020 to 3rd May 2020 at PSA Chennai, PSA Mumbai and PSA Sical. Though space utilisation at these terminals remains within manageable limits and there have been no berthing or departure delays during this period, the situation can change rapidly given the uncertainty. We ask for your fullest cooperation to evacuate containers as soon as possible. To safeguard operations and service levels and to avoid potential congestion, we may take pre-emptive action including but not limited to en-bloc evacuation of containers with Customs approval.

Source: PSA