Wall-to-wall success for Sailors’ Society’s new event

Twenty-seven teams from across the industry raised approximately US$115,000 for Sailors’ Society by taking part in the charity’s inaugural Great Wall of China Challenge this weekend (18-21 May).

Hiking 25km from Jiankou to Coiling Dragon Hill in 30C heat, competitors crossed the finish line to Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall.

Sandra Welch, Sailors’ Society’s deputy CEO, also took part in the event and said: “It was a very special event and the collective effort, motivation and encouragement from all teams was incredible.

“The money raised will go a long way to supporting seafarers’ welfare around the world and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part.”

Andrew Barker, Asia Pacific Lead for Cargill, said: “Cargill is proud to partner with Sailors’ Society to help safeguard and support seafarers and their families. As an industry, we must aim to provide higher safety standards and foster a positive environment for the physical and mental well-being of seafarers. Cargill wishes to offer our congratulations to all the people and companies who participated in the Great Wall of China Challenge.”

Vanessa Toucas, founding partner of Latitude Brokers and a Sailors’ Society ambassador, said: “We were very excited to support Sailors’ Society’s 200th anniversary and the Great Wall of China Challenge was a perfect way to raise money and bring together the Asian shipping community as well as challenge ourselves.”

Wallem’s Douglas Leung won best dressed for his colourful pink socks, Team Latitude most creative photo and Yan Gao of Pacific Basin won best motivator for carrying 12 bottles of water a day for his team.

Companies represented at the event, which was sponsored by Cargill and Minsheng, were: Andrew Moore & Associates Ltd, Cargill, Clarksons Platou, Pacific Basin, Epic Gas, Latitude Brokers, Lorentzen & Stemoco AS, Minsheng Financial Leasing, North of England P&I Club, Reed Smith Singapore, Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO), The China Navigation Company Pte Ltd (CNCo), Wallem and Xinde Marine.

You can still donate to this challenge and help Sailors’ Society help more seafarers and their families in need at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sailorssociety/gw18

Sailors’ Society’s next event is the Loch Ness Challenge, where participants will paddle more than 60 miles in just four days along Scotland’s Great Glen Canoe Trail. Find out more at: www.sailors-society.org/lochness

Source: Sailors’ Society