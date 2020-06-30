Wallace Investments Goes Live with Tideworks Graphical Planning Solution at the Port of Auckland

Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced that Wallace Investments Ltd (Wallace) has gone live with Spinnaker Planning Management System®, Tideworks’ smart graphical planning solution, at the Port of Auckland. The go-live is Tideworks’ first implementation with Wallace and its first deployment in New Zealand.

Global travel restrictions set in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 prohibited Tideworks’ team from traveling to Wallace’s terminal for initial assessments, testing and deployment. They collaborated with Wallace and stakeholders at the Port of Auckland to deploy the TOS solution while both teams were fully remote.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the solution went live in Q2 2020. Since the implementation was completed, the terminal has been able to automate its manual processes and improve operational efficiencies by eliminating errors they were experiencing with a previous TOS system.

“We are excited to kick off our engagement with Wallace,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “The remote go-live was an exciting challenge for both companies. We’re pleased with the smooth deployment and eager to help terminal operators in the Oceania region enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, especially during such a tough economic time.”

The go-live of Spinnaker Planning Management System® at the Port of Auckland will assist the terminal in optimizing its stowage, yard and vessel planning processes. The graphical planning system also aids in maximizing yard space, which is increasingly critical as terminals around the world are managing varying levels of container volume and navigating new operating processes to keep stevedores safe and healthy.

“Investing in TOS improvements is critical as we continue to modernize terminals to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain,” said Felix van Aalst, general manager of Wallace. “Our new relationship with Tideworks and the resulting TOS integrations will help further our commitment to our customers and to safely and efficiently loading and discharging vessels to meet shippers’ and freighters’ changing needs.”

Tideworks provided all support throughout the implementation on a fully remote basis, including project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. The team will continue to provide ongoing maintenance and support services, including 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

