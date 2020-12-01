Wallem Group selects ARI cloud-based Simulators to provide training for its crew

Wallem Group, a leading provider of technology driven maritime solutions, has selected cloud-based simulation from ARI Simulation to make training for its 7,000 seafarers more accessible and flexible.

The use of advanced technology and an elevated focus on safety require shipping companies to continuously reassess training requirements and enhance the skills of seagoing personnel.

The cloud infrastructure will provide a single simulation environment with access to a wide range of training modules, including navigational, machinery operations and liquid cargo handling, among others.

Frank Coles, Wallem Group CEO, said, “A safe navigational mentality and awareness start from having the complete picture in training. We selected ARI Simulation for its future-proof and innovative technology, analytics, and the possibility to evaluate individual competence in both technical and behavioral criteria. Another important reason for choosing ARI is that it is based in India; in these times of travel restrictions due to the COVID, we can also utilize the local support for the physical training.”

Simulators and assistive technologies from the ARI Simulation will ensure that training, assessment and certification can continue without disruption during and after the pandemic.

Mr Shravan Rewari, CEO ARI Simulation, said: “Having moved our complete simulation training portfolio to the cloud, we are now moving beyond standalone simulation solutions and offer complete digital solutions to our clients. Embedding the cloud-based simulation solution within a digital ecosystem provides a framework that allows us to create a comprehensive training and assessment platform.”

“Technology will play an ever more prominent role in helping maintain and continually developing the competency of ships’ crews. Only when training and processes are fully adapted to the technology is the full benefit of technology achieved”, Frank Coles added.

Source: Wallem Group