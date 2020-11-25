Wallem Shipmanagement signs global crisis media deal with Navigate Response

Wallem Shipmanagement – one of the largest and most experienced providers of ship management services – has appointed Navigate Response to enhance its global media response capability.

As a leading provider of technology driven maritime solutions for shipowners world-wide, Wallem has engaged Navigate Response to deliver crisis communications support and training to its global operations on shore and at sea.

“Wallem Shipmanagement is committed to investing in technology that primarily enhances the safety of our seafarers and improves security, productivity and efficiency. In Navigate Response we recognise a similar commitment to leveraging digital solutions to deliver world-class crisis communications and on-line training,” said Frank Coles, Chief Executive Officer, Wallem Group.

Through its regional headquarters and service centres in Hong Kong, London, Singapore and Houston, together with its global network of 45 offices, Navigate Response will provide a comprehensive package of 24/7 support and training.

Chosen for its adoption of market leading applications of digital technology, Navigate Response will provide a range of bespoke training programs within an interactive, on-line environment ensuring that the entire Wallem Shipmanagement community has access to high-quality training delivered in the most efficient and interactive way.

Cutting-edge media and social media monitoring and analytical solutions, around the clock global support and expert advice also delivered by Navigate Response will enable Wallem Shipmanagement to prepare and communicate effectively in even the most challenging situations.

“We are pleased to be working with one of the iconic names in shipping. Wallem has a rich history and heritage stemming from its Hong Kong roots as well as an enviable reputation for innovation and excellence.

“We are delighted that Wallem has recognised our shared commitment to providing state-of-the-art digital technology solutions to media training and crisis response and we look forward to working with them” said Edward Ion, Managing Director, Navigate Response.

Source: Wallem Shipmanagement