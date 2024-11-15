Wallenius Marine’s New Vessel “Way Forward” Ready for Her First Mission
Wallenius Marine’s new vessel, M/V Way Forward, has begun her long-term charter with the Volkswagen Group. She recently arrived at SEAPORT Emden – The Port of Emden – and is now ready for her first mission: transporting cars between Europe and the United States.
Way Forward is the second vessel designed and operated by Wallenius Marine for the Volkswagen Group. Like her sister ship Future Way, the design is optimized for low energy consumption and reduced emissions, with features including:
- Aerodynamic shape to minimize wind drag
- Optimized cargo decks and ramp system
- Active front-end shaft generator, reducing emissions by up to 10%
- Elimination of ballast water under full load conditions
- Adaptable multi-fuel engines
- Shore power connection for zero emissions in port
Capacity: 6,500 car equivalent units
Design: Wallenius Marine, KNUD E. HANSEN
Ship Management: Wallenius Marin
Owner: Wallenius Lines
Multi-fuel: LNG, LBG, diesel and synthetic diesel
Shipyard: Yantai CIMC Raffles, Longkou, China
Mission: Longtime chartered to the Volkswagen Group to transport cars between Europe and the United States.
Source: Wallenius Marine