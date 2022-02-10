Wallenius Wilhelmsen releases a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OSE: WAWI) releases a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (“Framework”) linked to our carbon intensity reduction target. The Framework is available at https://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com/who-we-are/investors/reports-and-presentations Torbjørn Wist, acting CEO, says: “Wallenius Wilhelmsen is establishing a Framework that can be used for future financings. This will allow financial partners who share our commitment to sustainability to align their investments with our carbon emission reduction strategy. Together we contribute to the development of sustainable financial markets.

Our target to reduce carbon intensity by 27.5% by 2030 is ambitious “Our Framework’s goal is to reduce CO2 intensity from our shipping operations with 27.5 % by 2030 – along a defined trajectory of annual targets compared to the base year 2019,” says Wist. “The target is set to guide our efforts in line with current climate science and the Paris Agreement. It implies reducing our CO2 intensity by more than 50% reduction from 2008 to 2030. This exceeds the IMO’s 2030 target of 40% reduction across international shipping.” Future sustainability-linked financings would include a pricing clause linked to our annual targets. The Framework’s KPI is defined as the weighted average CO2 intensity, measured on owned and long-term charter vessels.

The calculation is based on data reported to the IMO on an annual basis. We commit to reporting on our progress under the Framework on an annual basis. Energy efficiency initiatives are key to achieve the target “In aggregate, operational and technical initiatives to improve energy efficiency are expected to contribute to approximately half the targeted reduction, while future asset replacement initiatives will contribute to the second half,” says Wist who emphasizes that the company will revert on its fleet renewal strategy later in the year. The company’s plans on how to achieve the target are outlined in the Framework. Background The Company has developed the Framework in accordance with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) established by the International Capital Markets Association in June 2020, and the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles (SLLP) updated by the Loan Market Association, the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association in May 2021.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen may under this framework issue different securities, including but not limited to bonds, loans and schuldscheins. CICERO Shades of Green has provided a Second Party Opinion on this Framework, while DNV has issued a Verification Statement for the KPI level in 2019 and 2020. Both are available on our website. For further information, please contact: Investor relations: Anette Orsten, VP Global Treasury & IR. Tel: +47 980 67 912, email: [email protected] Media relations: Anette Maltun Koefoed, VP Corporate Communications. Tel: +47 975 87 999, email: [email protected] About Wallenius Wilhelmsen The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group (OSE: WAWI) is a market leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world. The company operates over 130 vessels servicing 16 trade routes to six continents, and a global inland distribution network, processing centers, and marine terminals all over the world. The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group consists of Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, EUKOR and ARC. The group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with 8,200 employees in 29 countries worldwide.

