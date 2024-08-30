Wan Hai Lines Awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”

Wan Hai Lines again crowned the “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane” by The 14th India MALA (Maritime And Logistics Awards) which was held on August 21, Mumbai, India. This is the 11th time Wan Hai has won the same award. The criteria of the award include volume handled in Far East sector, year on year growth, global reach, documentation procedures, commencement of new services, schedule integrity and customer satisfaction. It is indeed a testimony to Wan Hai’s persistent efforts for being awarded the honor again in this year.

As a leading carrier in the Indian market for more than 28 years, Wan Hai Lines currently operates the most intensive networks in the Asia. With 10 services in total as of today covering all major sea ports across Indian east, south and west coast lines. At present, Wan Hai has six owned offices in India, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Mundra, Vizag, Delhi and Kolkata office. It is expected to pursue customer first through continuous expansion in the future and sustainable business philosophy. Driven by the steadily growing economy of the India sub-con and ASEAN, Wan Hai is committed to expand more comprehensive service coverage in order to better satisfy customers’ transportation requirements.

In recent years, Wan Hai has continued to charitable activities in India and will achieve social and environmental co-prosperity to realize.

Source: Wan Hai Lines