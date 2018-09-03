Wan Hai Lines Awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane” for the seventh time

Wan Hai Lines again crowned the “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane” by The 9th India MALA (Maritime And Logistics Awards) which was held on August 31, Mumbai, India. This is the 3rd consecutive years and the seventh time Wan Hai has won the same award.

The criteria of the award include volume handled in Far East sector, year on year growth, global reach, documentation procedures, commencement of new services, schedule integrity and customer satisfaction.



Supported by increasing domestic consumption, investment in infrastructure and the fiscal reform, India’s economic growth rate for 2018 estimated to reach 7.4%, and a further growth rate forecast of 7.8% in 2019 has been published by IMF. Eyeing on keeping up with this trend and in addition to a new Kolkata route launched in this January, Wan Hai have deployed 11 services in total as of today covering all major sea ports across both Indian east and west coast line. It is indeed a testimony to Wan Hai’s persistent efforts for being awarded the honor again in this year.

Wan Hai currently operates the most intensive networks in the region by offering 91 regular services and serving as many as 34 countries with 154 front offices worldwide. Driven by the steadily growing economy of the India sub-con and ASEAN, Wan Hai is committed to expand more comprehensive service coverage in order to better satisfy customers’ transportation requirements.

Source: Wan Hai Lines