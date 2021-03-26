Wan Hai Lines Confirmed Orders For 5 New Vessels

As part of the company’s fleet improvement plan, Wan Hai Lines has confirmed an order of 5 container vessels with HHI (Hyundai Heavy Industries). The contract signing ceremony was held at Wan Hai Lines’ Taipei headquarter on 25th March 2021.

The contract includes five (5) 13,200Teu container vessels with HHI. These new vessel types will start taking delivery in first quarter of 2023 respectively.

Currently, Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of 74 owned vessels and 57 chartered vessels. This new shipbuilding contract is the company’s latest fleet renewal plan, so as to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet is able to maintain competitive and support continuous market development. Eventually, the company hopes to deliver better service quality to its customers by more efficient vessel fleet.

Source: Wan Hai Lines