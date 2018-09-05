Wan Hai Lines Evolves Fresh Produce Shipping Sector

The 12th Asia Fruit Logistica , being held from September 5 to September 7 at Hong Kong’s Asia World-Expo, offers opportunities for fresh product sectors and related cold chain logistics to make business contacts on site annually for the entire Asian region. Wan Hai have participated in this event for the fourth consecutive years with an eye on the growing demand of fresh and refrigerated products transportation.

Wan Hai indicated that with regional economic growth driven by robust domestic demand, the emerging middle class begin focusing on better food quality and safety. Moreover, rapid growth speed of the fresh online business has also given rise to overall cold chain logistics a greater market potential.

Wan Hai ranked No.1 in 2018 Q1 and Q2 respectively according to SeaIntel’s schedule reliability report. it is not only proof to Wan Hai’s slogan “we carry, we care” but also promise to customers’ fresh product delivery needs.

Service features of Wan Hai’s reefer carriage are as below:

Comprehensive network

Wan Hai currently operates the most intensive networks in Asia region. It offers 91 regular services and serves as many as 34 countries with 154 front offices worldwide. Driven by the steady growth of global economy, Wan Hai is committed to expand more comprehensive service coverage in order to better satisfy customers’ seasonal needs for fruits, vegetables, frozen meat and seafood transportation.

Younger reefer fleet

Average reefer container age is less than 5 years so as to ensure the consignment delivered by shippers are well kept. In addition, our reefer experts and technicians are also keeping close tabs on each stage throughout the carriage.

International standard, safety and environmental certification

Reefer containers provided by Wan Hai are compliance with various international standards, safety and environmental certifications. It aims to enhance the safety and convenience for our customers during cargo transportation.

Source: Wan Hai Lines