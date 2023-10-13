Wan Hai Lines Holds a Joint Naming Ceremony for 13,200teu Newbuilding “WAN HAI A05” & “WAN HAI A06” Accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held a joint ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A05 & WAN HAI A06 accompanied by a charity donation today (12’th April) at HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Ulsan Shipyard.

WAN HAI A05 & WAN HAI A06 are the forth & fifth vessel in the series of 13,200 teu containerships built by HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES. Ms. BY Ha, wife of Mr. DH Lee, Managing Director of TKG Huchems, named WAN HAI A05 and Ms. Roxana Hwang, wife of Mr. Steve Hwang, Vice President of SAMSUNG SDS Pricing Team, named WAN HAI A06 during the ceremony.

The 13,200teu series is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The containership takes energy efficiency and environment-friendly aspects into account. It is equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. WAN HAI A05 & WAN HAI A06 will be delivered in mid of October and mid of December, 2023 respectively and will be deployed in Far East to America services. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of fleet upgrading in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

Wan Hai Lines upholds “Sustainable Development, Inclusive Growth” spirit and Wan Hai Lines motto, “We Carry We Care”. As such, the company also made a donation to Ulsan Donggu Welfare Center, the charity that provide residential care to disabled people. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. As the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines