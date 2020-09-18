Wan Hai Lines Holds a Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessels in Japan accompanied by a Charity Donation Event

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held a ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 321, WAN HAI 322 and WAN HAI 323 at JAPAN MARINE UNITED CORPORATION KURE SHIPYARD. Mrs. & Mr. Susowake , Managing Executive Officer of Mitsui Chemicals Corporation, Mrs. & Mr. Hayashi , Senior Manager of Overseas Transport Dept. Global Network Division of Toshiba Logistics Corp, Mrs. & Mr. Ni, Managing Director of America Chung Nam Japan K.K. officially named the ships respectively during the ceremony.

Wan Hai Lines ordered a total of 8 container vessels, with a design capacity of 3,055TEU from JAPAN MARINE UNITED CORPORATION(JMU) and constructed by JMU KURE SHIPYARD. The series of vessels will commence delivering from this September onwards. WAN HAI 321, WAN HAI 322 and WAN HAI 323 are the first three vessels of the series. Their principal particulars are as follows: length over all is 203.5 meters; with a draft of 11.5 meters and dead weight capacity of 37,160mt. The vessels are built with a maximum cruising speed of 21.6 nautical miles. These vessels are energy efficient and meet the requirements of latest environmental regulations. They are also certified with “Smart Ship” notations by DNV GL. The new buildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade so as to provide the best quality service to customers.

Due to Covid-19 and to support the Japanese Government’s efforts to contain this pandemic, the naming ceremony was held in a relatively same scale. With the savings from the ceremony, the company have diverted the budget to a Charity Donation to JINPONEN Orphanage in Kure City. Wan Hai donated items which includes daily necessities for the Orphanage. The Charity activity is part of Wan Hai Lines motto to deliver care to those who are in need and to indicate not only do we carry cargoes but we also care about the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines