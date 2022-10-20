Wan Hai Lines Holds Naming Ceremony for 13,100TEU Newbuilding Accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A07 and WAN HAI A08 accompanied by a charity donation today (20TH October) at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard.

WAN HAI A07 and WAN HAI A08 are the first two vessels in the series of 13,100 teu containerships built by Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard. Ms. Iris Choi, Vice President of Global Sales Department, LOTTE Confectionery Co., Ltd and Ms. Jeongmin Lee, SC Improvement Manager (North Asia) of Logistics, Dow Chemical Korea Ltd., named these two vessels respectively during the ceremony.

The 13,100 teu series is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots, which is currently one of the largest ship type in Wan Hai Lines’ owned fleet. The containership takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account, equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance. The first vessel – WAN HAI A07 will be delivered in the end of October, 2022 and deployed in Asia to North America service. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

In addition to naming the newbuilding, Wan Hai Lines also made a charity donation of necessities to two charities in Geoje, South Korea – Geoje Community Social Welfare Center and Okpo Community Social Welfare Center. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines