Wan Hai Lines Holds Naming Ceremony for 13,100teu Newbuilding “WAN HAI A16” Accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A16 accompanied by a charity event today (5th June) at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard. Ms. Chueh Yao Guey-Ling, spouse of Mr. Chueh Meng-Chang, the C.O.O of FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION Petrochemical Business, performed the christening rituals, bestowing blessings on the vessel for good fortune and safe journeys.

WAN HAI A16 is the nineth vessel in the 13,100 TEU series containerships signed by Wan Hai Lines and Samsung Heavy Industries. She is expected to be delivered in mid-June and will join Wan Hai Lines’s Asia to West Coast of North America service, “AP1”. This series of containerships has a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The vessels are equipped with newly designed engines with environmentally friendly features aimed at achieving energy-saving and fuel-efficient advantages. In addition, this series of vessels has obtained the “Smart Ship Notation” certification, which enables the use of various monitoring systems and communication equipment to collect real-time ship navigation data and equipment operation conditions, ensuring safe and reliable maritime transportation services.

The successive delivery of Wan Hai Lines’ 13,100 TEU series vessels symbolizes the further expansion and upgrading of the company’s own fleet. It does not only enhance the company’s shipping capacity but also strengthen its market competitiveness, thus providing customers with more comprehensive and high quality services.

In addition to naming the new vessel, Wan Hai Lines has also made a donation to a local charity organization, the Daon-Child Care Center. This gesture aims to benefit the local community, underlining Wan Hai Lines’ motto, “We carry, we care”, as the company is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by providing quality service to customers and bringing positive contribution to the society.

