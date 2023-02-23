Wan Hai Lines Holds Naming Ceremony for 13,200teu Newbuilding “WAN HAI A01” Accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A01 accompanied by a charity donation today (22ND February) at HYUNDAI Heavy Industries Ulsan Shipyard.

WAN HAI A01 is the first vessel in the series of 13,200 teu containerships built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. Ms. Hong Sung Ji, Logistic Team Head of Kolon Benit CO., LTD named the vessel during the ceremony.

The 13,200 teu series is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The containership takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account, equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. WAN HAI A01 will be delivered in beginning of February, 2023 and deployed in Far East to West Coast of South America service. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

In addition to naming the newbuilding, Wan Hai Lines also made a donation to Ulsan Hwajeong Community Welfare Center, the charity that provide residential care to disabled people. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

