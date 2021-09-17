Wan Hai Lines Holds Online Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 289 and WAN HAI 290 accompanied by a charity donation today (17. Sep.). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.

WAN HAI 289 and WAN HAI 290 are the 6th、7th vessels in a series of 2,038 teu containerships built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co., LTD., and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co., LTD. Ms. Emily Wu, Executive Vice President, Corporate Management of FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION and Ms. Lily Tan, Executive Vice President of SHENZHEN MUNICIPAL RISING AGRICULTURE I/E CO.,LTD, named these two vessels respectively during the ceremony.

The 2,038 teu series is designed with LOA 175m, deadweight capacity of 23,802 mt on 10.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 20.66 nautical miles. The design of 2,038 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by international well-known classification societies. The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide most quality service to customers.

WAN HAI 289 will be delivered on September 30th at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ Japan Kansai-Vietnam Service to provide efficient delivery service among the corridor.

In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai Lines also made charity donations to Sunflower Social Work Services of ZhongShan and Dongguan Social Donation Receiving Station, two local welfare organizations focusing on care for children in difficulty, people with disabilities and the disadvantaged group. The charity donations represent part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “WE CARRY, WE CARE.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines Ltd.