Wan Hai Lines Holds Online Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessels Accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 295 and WAN HAI 296 accompanied by charity donations today (June 2). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.

WAN HAI 295 and WAN HAI 296 are the last two vessels in a series of 2,038 teu containerships built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co., LTD., and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co., LTD. Ms. Christine Hsieh, Senior Vice President of Shipping Department, FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION and Ms. Grace Hsu, Vice Chairman of GALLANT OCEAN INTERNATIONAL, INC., named these two vessels respectively during the ceremony.

The 2,038 teu series is designed with LOA 175m, deadweight capacity of 23,802 mt on 10.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 20.66 nautical miles. The design of 2,038 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by international well-known classification societies. The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide most quality service to customers.

WAN HAI 295 will be delivered on June 8th at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ Korea-Vietnam Service to provide efficient delivery service for customers.

In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai Lines also made charity donations to Guangzhou Zhanxiang Social Work Service Centre and Shanghai Qingcongquan Training Center for Children with Special Needs, two local welfare organizations focusing on care for People with disabilities and autistic children. The charity donations represent part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “WE CARRY, WE CARE.”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines