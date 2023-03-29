Wan Hai Lines Holds Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessel Wan Hai 331

Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 331 today (March 29) at CSBC Corporation, Taiwan.

WAN HAI 331 is the first vessel in the series of 3,000 teu containerships built by CSBC Corporation, Taiwan. We are delighted to invite Ms. Violet Chen to name the vessel in the ceremony.

The new 3,000 teu series containership is designed with a length overall of 209.8 meters, a breadth of 32.8 meters, a draft of 11.2 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 20.2 knots. The vessel adopted new design with full balanced rudder with twisted leading edge and asymmetry rudder bulb, as well as Sea Sword Bow(SSB) which helps reduce water resistance on ship and achieve the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) phase III in advance. By installing Part load tuning and EGB(Exhaust Gas Bypass)system, Wan Hai Lines aims to save energy and reduce carbon emission by installing the latest environmental protection equipment.

On safety aspect, the 3,000 teu series have obtained “SMART(INF)” certification which uses various monitoring system and communication equipment to collect data on the voyage and equipment operation. The ship design also meets the requirements of American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Class for CSC and CLP-V notation. It is also equipped with lashing bridge on deck to resist rough weather and strengthen the ship’s stability in order to provide the safest container transportation service.

WAN HAI 331 will be delivered in April, 2023 and deployed in Asia trade service. With the new ship delivery, Wan Hai Lines will continue to provide reliable and sustainable services with better energy efficiency and environmental friendly service to our customers.

Source: Wan Hai Lines