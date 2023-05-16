Wan Hai Lines Holds Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held a ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 363 accompanied by a charity donation today (16th May) at Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard.

Wan Hai has ordered twelve (12) 3,013 TEU container vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. WAN HAI 363 is the 12th vessel in the series of 3,013 TEU container ships built by Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard. Ms. Yoko Kaburagi, Director Vice President of Sojitz Logistics Corporation christened the vessel during the ceremony.

The design of the 3,013 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environmental friendliness aspect into account. They are equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin, an AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system and meet the requirements for NOx Tier III. All the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to pursue fleet upgrading in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

In addition to naming the newbuilding, Wan Hai Lines also made a donation of necessities to Japan – Kobushigaokagakuen. The company hopes this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines