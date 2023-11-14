Wan Hai Lines Holds Ship Naming Ceremony for New Vessels accompanied by a Charity Donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 368 and WAN HAI 369, accompanied by a charity donation today (14th November) at Japan Marine United Corporation ARIAKE Shipyard. In addition, WAN HAI 368 would be delivered in the afternoon.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation have deployed the third batch of their 3,055TEU series ships, totaling twelve vessels. WAN HAI 368 and WAN HAI 369 are the 4th and 5th vessels in the series of 3,055 TEU. They are all built by Japan Marine United Corporation ARIAKE Shipyard. For the ship naming ceremony, Ms. Eri Aburajima of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. & Mr. Taku Murase, Vice President Nissan Purchasing of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will name WAN HAI 368. Ms. Yoshiko Fujita of AGC Inc. and Mr. Koichi Kurita, President of AGC LOGISTICS CO., LTD. will name WAN HAI 369.

The design 3,055 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environment friendly aspect into account. These two series are equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders and pre-swirl fin, and all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines’ efforts to pursue fleet upgrading in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai Lines also made a charity donation of necessities to two charities in Japan – Jiaien Child Home and Kumamoto Tenshien. The company hopes this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We carry, we care.”, as the company is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Source: Wan Hai Lines