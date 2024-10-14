Wan Hai Lines Implements Biofuel Usage, Making a Significant Step Towards Carbon Reduction Goals

Wan Hai Lines is committed to environmental protection, has been upgrading vessel equipment in recent years to minimize the impact on the environment. In response to the 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Wan Hai Lines today announced the official adoption of biofuel in the global fleet, marking a significant milestone in journey toward carbon reduction goal. The WAN HAI 510 (also known as “Tai Chun”), a 4,333 TEU container ship, is the first vessel to adopt biofuel in Wan Hai Lines, which is currently operating on the CI6 route across the Far East and India. In collaboration with fuel supplier KPI OceanConnect, the vessel successfully replenished with B24 biofuel at Singapore, certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

This fuel is a blend of Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester biodiesel (UCOME) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20% compared to traditional VLSFO. Wan Hai Lines stated, “The adoption of biofuel is a crucial step in our journey towards carbon reduction. We have a responsibility to seek more environmentally friendly solutions and further achieve the goal of ESG energy-saving and carbon reduction by using low-carbon fuels across our fleet.”

The use of biofuel represents Wan Hai Lines’ proactive efforts to reduce carbon emissions and underscores the company’s firm commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. In the future, Wan Hai will continue to drive energy efficiency and carbon reduction initiatives, expanding positive impact on the environment to protect the environment for both current and future generations, achieving truly sustainable development.

Source: Wan Hai Lines