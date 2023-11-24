Wan Hai Lines launches agency office in Maldives

Aiming to improve the efficiency and quality of customer service, Wan Hai Lines established an agency office in Maldives in view of the huge domestic demand in the Indian inland and South Asia, declaring its determination to deepen the market.

According to the Maldives Development Update from the world bank, “the Maldivian economy continued to expand in Q1 2023 by 5.5 percent year-on-year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Tourist arrivals also increased, reaching 1.2 million by August 2023 and projected to be 1.9 million in 2023, a 13.8 percent increase compared to 2022.” The continuous economic stimulus policy will help revitalize the domestic economy, and domestic demand is expected to increase significantly. Therefore, Wan Hai is optimistic about Maldives future import situation. And also through the establishment of a new agency to improve the overall operating efficiency.

Wan Hai held a grand opening reception of 21th Nov. During the banquet, there were many important customers & guests to send representatives to attend the meeting to express their blessings to Wan Hai’s opening of the Maldives market.

The Wanhai route network completely covers major ports and transshipment hubs on the east, west and south coasts of India, from Colombo Port to South Asia. At present, Wan Hai has six owned offices in India, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Mundra, and Vizag, Delhi and Kolkata office. In addition to directly providing river port services, it will also simultaneously strengthen service links between India and neighboring countries, such as Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan. It is expected to pursue customer first through continuous expansion in the future and sustainable business philosophy.

Source: Wan Hai Lines