Wan Hai Lines partners ‘The Silk Alliance’

Wan Hai Lines joins The Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub ‘The Silk Alliance’ programme. “The Silk Alliance aims to establish a fleet-specific decarbonisation strategy and green corridor implementation plan that encompasses key links in the maritime supply network which are critical to providing maritime players of all sizes with the resources to transition to carbon neutral fuels and vessels. ”The Silk Alliance seeks to develop a fleet-specific fuel transition strategy for container ships operating in Singapore and wider Asia.

The Silk Alliance members will draw from their individual areas of expertise to develop a fleet-specific fuel transition strategy for container ships operating primarily in Asia, based on the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub’s First Mover Framework. This is designed to strengthen leadership and foster collaboration in the maritime industry to meet its COP26 commitments and to demonstrate tangible actions that can lower the investment risk that is currently preventing the wider uptake of sustainable carbon-neutral fuels.

Mr. James Yeh, Executive Vice President of Wan Hai Lines said, “Wan Hai is pleased to be a member of The Silk Alliance. As a responsible shipping line, we are keen to provide services with safe and environmental-friendly fleet. The Silk Alliance brings together the related groups including shipping, finance, technology and energy. We look forward to working together with these experts and developing effective and sustainable strategies to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality.

Charles Haskell, Lloyd Register’s Decarbonisation Programme Manager, commented, “This is a first-of-its-kind in developing fleet transition strategies for multiple stakeholders, not just with the support of major players within the maritime industry, but also with operators in other industries that serve the maritime supply network – the shipowners, shipyard managers, financial institutions, bunker suppliers and engine manufacturers.

Wan Hai has been devoted to environmental protection plan and global sustainable development goals. Participating in The Silk Alliance, we would like to extend our corporate influence in a positive way to address the climate issue and protect our environment.

Source: Wan Hai Lines