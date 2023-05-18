Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service

Wan Hai Lines AA7 service added a direct call at the Port of Colombo. The first vessel will be m/v WAN HAI A10 voy.001 and arrived in Colombo on 16th May 2023.

The service will be operated by 12 container vessels with a capacity of 8,500-13,100 TEU, strengthening the service coverage between Indian subcontinent and USA. The new call will offer Wan Hai Lines’s customers a fast export connection in India and Sri Lanka to America East Coast. The service rotation is Shanghai – Ningbo – Taipei- Shekou – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo- New York – Norfolk – Charleston – Savannah.

Ever since the first service was inaugurated in 1996, Wan Hai now offers 9 direct call services covering all major sea ports across Indian coast line. Wan Hai is committed to expanding more comprehensive service coverage in order to satisfy customers’ transportation requirements better. Source: Wan Hai Lines