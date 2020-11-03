Wan Hai Lines to Enhance China to Vietnam Services Coverage

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. is pleased to announce its plan to expand its existing service network between China to Southeast Asia by launching a new weekly service from South China to Vietnam on 25th November 2020.

The service, named CV8, will be operated with 3 vessels with an intake of 1,200 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 2 vessels while Interasia Lines will deploy 1 vessel. The service rotation shall cover Qingdao – Dalian – Tianjin – Ningbo – Xiamen – Cat Lai, Ho Chi Minh – Da Nang – Qingdao.

Through this new service deployment, Wan Hai Lines is confident to be able to provide customers with a more comprehensive service coverage from China to Southeast Asia.

Source: Wan Hai Lines