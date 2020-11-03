Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Wan Hai Lines to Enhance China to Vietnam Services Coverage

Wan Hai Lines to Enhance China to Vietnam Services Coverage

in International Shipping News 03/11/2020

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. is pleased to announce its plan to expand its existing service network between China to Southeast Asia by launching a new weekly service from South China to Vietnam on 25th November 2020.

The service, named CV8, will be operated with 3 vessels with an intake of 1,200 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 2 vessels while Interasia Lines will deploy 1 vessel. The service rotation shall cover Qingdao – Dalian – Tianjin – Ningbo – Xiamen – Cat Lai, Ho Chi Minh – Da Nang – Qingdao.
.
Through this new service deployment, Wan Hai Lines is confident to be able to provide customers with a more comprehensive service coverage from China to Southeast Asia.
Source: Wan Hai Lines

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software