Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent Asia to US East Coast Service (AA7)

in International Shipping News 09/06/2021

Wan Hai Lines is expanding its Asia – America network by launching a new weekly service between Asia and the East Coast of North America (branded as AA7). The service will be operated by 10 container vessels with a capacity of 2,800 TEU ~ 4,000 TEU.

Port rotation of the service is as following-
TAIPEI – XIAMEN – SHEKOU – CAIMEP – NEW YORK – SAVANNAH – TAIPEI

The first voyage is scheduled to commerce at TAIPEI on June 18, 2021 and will provide better transit time and service coverage to meet customers’ growing demand.
Source: Wan Hai Lines

