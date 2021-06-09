Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent Asia to US East Coast Service (AA7)

Wan Hai Lines is expanding its Asia – America network by launching a new weekly service between Asia and the East Coast of North America (branded as AA7). The service will be operated by 10 container vessels with a capacity of 2,800 TEU ~ 4,000 TEU.

Port rotation of the service is as following-

TAIPEI – XIAMEN – SHEKOU – CAIMEP – NEW YORK – SAVANNAH – TAIPEI

The first voyage is scheduled to commerce at TAIPEI on June 18, 2021 and will provide better transit time and service coverage to meet customers’ growing demand.

Source: Wan Hai Lines