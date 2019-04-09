Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent CHINA-PHILIPPINES EXPRESS Service (CPX)

Wan Hai Lines will further strengthen its intra-Asia network in the East China / Manila sector by launching a new weekly service (China Philippines Express service, CPX ). The service will be operated with two container vessels of 1200 TEU in capacity.

Port rotation of the service is as follows:

SHANGHAI – NINGBO – XIAMEN – NORTH PORT OF MANILA – SOUTH PORT OF MANILA – SHANGHAI



The first voyage is scheduled to sail from Shanghai on April 20th, 2019. The CPX service will be WHL’s 2nd direct service from SHANGHAI to Manila aiming to provide more frequency and better service options to serve customer needs.

Source: Wan Hai Lines