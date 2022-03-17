Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent CI7 Express Service

Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent CI7 Express Service

in International Shipping News 17/03/2022

Wan Hai Lines will expand further on its already extensive Asia and East India network by launching a new weekly service between South China – Vietnam and East India (CI7). The service will be operated by four container vessels with a capacity of 1,200 TEU.

Port rotation of the service is as following-
HAIPHONG – ZHANJIANG – NANSHA – CAT LAI – PORT KLANG NORTH PORT – CHENNAI – VIZAG – PORT KLANG NORTH PORT – HAIPHONG

The first voyage is scheduled from HAIPHONG on March 27th, 2022. The CI7 service, which connects South China- Vietnam – East India directly will provide clients with better transit time and more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.
Source: Wan Hai Lines

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software