Wan Hai Lines to Launch Independent CI7 Express Service

Wan Hai Lines will expand further on its already extensive Asia and East India network by launching a new weekly service between South China – Vietnam and East India (CI7). The service will be operated by four container vessels with a capacity of 1,200 TEU.

Port rotation of the service is as following-

HAIPHONG – ZHANJIANG – NANSHA – CAT LAI – PORT KLANG NORTH PORT – CHENNAI – VIZAG – PORT KLANG NORTH PORT – HAIPHONG

The first voyage is scheduled from HAIPHONG on March 27th, 2022. The CI7 service, which connects South China- Vietnam – East India directly will provide clients with better transit time and more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.

Source: Wan Hai Lines