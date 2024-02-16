Wan Hai Lines to revamp USWC service

Recent News

  

16/02/2024

Wan Hai Lines is pleased to announce the revamp service: Asia – Pacific Service “AP1”, this service will help to enhance Wan Hai Lines current network in USWC.

AP1 is revamped from the existing AA3 service and will be jointly operated with Ocean Network Express (ONE) by using 7 vessels with nominal capacity of 13,000 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 5 vessels, while ONE will operate 2 vessels.

The Wan Hai Lines A07 makes her maiden voyage to the Port of Long Beach California.

AP1 maiden voyage will commence from Haiphong on/around end April or May 2024, it will be a 56-day fixed round trip schedule. The port rotation will be: Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong

Wan Hai Lines is confident that the service will provide customers with better coverage and schedule between Asia and USWC corridor.
Source: Wan Hai Lines

