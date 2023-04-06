Warm weather may boost US planting; N. Dakota hopes to avoid 2022 repeat -Braun

Although spring planting has begun in the United States, it will be a couple of weeks before farmers across the country are in full swing. Warm weather expected for mid-month should be friendly to their efforts.

However, some of the most trying U.S. planting seasons have occurred recently, mostly because of excessive rainfall and/or overly cool temperatures. The Northern Plains in particular have had difficulty lately, and that is not off the table for this year given the heavy snowpack.

It is still early to get a clear picture on spring planting weather, though May is the most active month for field work, emphasizing favorable weather starting in late April. Warmer and drier conditions are usually most ideal during this period.

As of Sunday, U.S. corn was 2% planted, normal for the date. Numbers for spring wheat and soybeans are not yet available.

On average over the last decade, U.S. corn is about 28% planted by the end of April. But because of recent delayed years, the five-year average, often used to compare weekly planting progress, is only 26% by April 30.

The difference in averages is much more severe for spring wheat. The recent five-year average is 22% planted as of April 30, well below the 10-year average of 30% and the 20-year at 38%.

Last year, the spring wheat planting pace briefly hit an all-time low in late May, and corn was seeded at the third slowest rate in a quarter century. That was encouraged by record slow planting in waterlogged North Dakota.

By mid-May 2019, U.S. corn sowing hit an all-time slow pace due to excessive moisture across the Corn Belt.

Soybean planting in North Dakota was also the slowest ever last year, but the national pace was only a bit behind average. The five-year April 30 average for soybean planting is 11%, close to the 10-year average of 9%.

Nationally, soybean planting got off to a record fast start in 2020 then cooled off into late May, though 2021 featured an even faster start and one of the quickest finishes ever. Corn planting was mostly ahead of the normal pace in 2020 and 2021, but North Dakota in 2020 had struggles similar to last year, which reduced overall acreage.

On average over the last decade, spring wheat sowing reaches the halfway point on May 9, corn on May 10 and soybeans on May 22.

NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota, set to plant 4% and 7.5% of U.S. corn and soy acres this year respectively, had planting challenges in three of the last four years, with 2021 being the exception. Relative to original planting intentions, corn and soybean acres in the state equally lost ground last year, but corn lost bigger in 2020 and beans were the top loser in 2019.

But in those three years, North Dakota farmers reduced spring wheat acres by the smallest degree among the three major crops and actually added wheat acres from intentions in 2022. That may not be the case this year as new-crop spring wheat futures are down 20% versus a year ago and down almost 40% from the May 2022 peak.

That could become important later if planting issues arise for North Dakota, which accounts for half of the spring wheat crop. Nationally, farmers plan to sow the smallest spring wheat area in 51 years, down 2% from last year.

Many areas of North Dakota have observed near-record or record snowfall this winter, including a heavy snowstorm this week, prompting some concern over planting prospects. The state usually starts planting wheat in late April and corn and soybeans in May.

The North Dakota Crop Watch producer says that the latest storm does not worry him too much because the snow should melt quickly with the days lengthening, and the ground is likely to soak up much of the water after being very dry last fall.

However, a rainy pattern in late April into May would quickly escalate his nerves.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Jamie Freed)