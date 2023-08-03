Recent News

  

Warren Buffett says not worried about Fitch's U.S. downgrade – CNBC

03/08/2023

Warren Buffett said he is not worried about the recent U.S. downgrade by Fitch, but noted the concerns are valid, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing comments by the billionaire and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N.

Berkshire bought $10 billion in U.S. Treasuries on Monday, the CNBC report said, citing Buffett.

“The only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month,” Buffett said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)

