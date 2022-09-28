Wartsila: 2022’s World Maritime Day a Reminder that Data-Based Decision Making Will Play A Crucial Role In Futureproofing Shipping

Commenting on World Maritime Day, Sarah Barrett, Product Insights at Wärtsilä Voyage said the following: “The green transition is now at the top of every ship manager, owner, and operator’s agenda. As the IMO’s EEXI and CII regulation fast approaches, ensuring compliance will be a key driver for maritime organisations to harness technology for greener shipping.

However, in today’s competitive maritime landscape, organisations are under increasing pressure to juggle environmental and regulatory goals with action that ensures the highest possible profit margin. Today’s powerful software algorithms can play an important role here, analysing data to make recommendations that could inform decision-making and vastly improve performance, efficiency, and voyage and vessel optimisation. Take fuel – the single largest cost to ship operations – as an example. Software-driven insights can help chart the most optimised voyage so that less fuel is consumed. Not only does this reduce the emissions from a vessel on that route, but it can also free up money to reinvest elsewhere in decarbonisation goals.

At the end of the day, data-based decision making will play a crucial role in futureproofing shipping and ensuring companies can continue to run safe, sustainable, efficient, compliant, and profitable businesses.”

Source: Wartsila