Wärtsilä ANCS launches NACOS Connect, a seamless solution for a connected future

Wärtsilä ANCS, part of technology group Wärtsilä, launches a new digital platform, NACOS Connect, for commercial use after five years of careful development, rigorous testing, and extensive customer trials. NACOS Connect is a comprehensive solution designed to empower end customers to optimise the functionality and maintainability of their onboard NACOS systems. The platform offers a wide range of features designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry.

NACOS Connect includes on-board hardware, operating systems, software, and various cloud services to allow customers and ANCS to enhance the features and maintainability of NACOS systems. This improves user experience, reduces lifecycle costs, and acts as a central component for the quick deployment of new applications and functionalities. This transformation brings immense value not only to onshore staff but also to onboard crew members, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experiences.

“With a focus on integration, lifecycle management, and user experience, NACOS Connect sets a new standard for maritime technology solutions and marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionising maritime operations. It’s ready to redefine how maritime enterprises manage their systems, streamline operations, and maximise efficiency,” says Christian Skytte, Head of Product Automation, Wärtsilä ANCS.

NACOS Connect introduces a range of innovative features, including the NACOS Connect IoT Gateway, which serves as a facilitator for services, seamlessly integrating with existing NACOS Platinum or legacy ecosystems. Additionally, the NACOS Connect Cloud provides customers with access to cloud products while facilitating maintenance for ANCS engineers. The platform also offers diverse applications and use cases, from remote mimics which extends secure Automation access onboard and remotely from offices or control centres to OPC UA integration, catering to the multifaceted needs of maritime operations.

With the new platform, Wärtsilä ANCS also introduces comprehensive lifecycle service agreements for NACOS Connect. These agreements are tailored to ensure proactive maintenance, stability improvements, and minimal system downtime throughout the product lifecycle, backed by our team of experts.

Source: Wärtsilä