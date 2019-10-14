Wärtsilä and Norsepower sign agreement to strengthen global wind propulsion service network

The technology group Wärtsilä and Norsepower, a leading provider of low maintenance, software operated, data verified auxiliary wind propulsion systems, have signed a service cooperation agreement. This will enable Norsepower to order service work from Wärtsilä, while Wärtsilä can pursue and sell Norsepower Rotor Sail projects with support from Norsepower. The agreement was signed in Q3 2019.

With the growth of Norsepower’s manufacturing capacity and the anticipated increasing demand for its Rotor Sails, the collaboration will help the organisation work at scale and further strengthen its customer service offering in cooperation with Wärtsilä’s global service network. The main target sectors include tankers, passenger ferries and cruise ships, as well as dry cargo vessels.

“The industry is transforming and we intend to be at the forefront of this change. We are really enthusiastic about this cooperation with Norsepower, which is a great example of our commitment to enabling sustainable societies with smart technology. We are now embarking on an exciting journey together, supporting and promoting sustainable technologies for a cleaner future,” says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Asset Management Services at Wärtsilä.

“There is a rapid rise in demand for modern wind propulsion in shipping, Norsepower Rotor Sails. We are, therefore, delighted by this partnership agreement, and the ability it gives us to support our customers no matter where they are sailing and operating our technology. It also comes at a time when the global shipping industry is looking for proven and economical solutions to reduce their carbon footprint, and our Rotor Sail continues to be the most attractive, credible choice in wind-assisted propulsion,” adds Norsepower’s CSO, Jukka Kuuskoski.

Since being launched in 2014, Norsepower Rotor Sails have been installed on three vessels, resulting in a reduction of their CO2 output by an estimated 5000 tons. A fourth installation is already planned for 2020. The size and number of Rotor Sails to be installed are tailored to match the vessel’s operating profile, and to provide a versatile and safe solution.

Source: Wärtsilä