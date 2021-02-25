Wärtsilä And Ocean Technologies Group Partner To Deliver Transformational Learning Solutions To Improve Safety And Efficiency At Sea

The leading provider of maritime smart Simulation and Training solutions Wärtsilä Voyage, and the leading maritime knowledge and technology solutions provider Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), have agreed to share their expertise and resources via a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance safety and efficiency in the maritime sector.

With complementary converging digital technologies and platforms, Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG will provide industry stakeholders in maritime learning – shipping companies, maritime training providers, manning agencies and seafarers – with a unique opportunity to be connected on a single end-to-end learning journey, combining on-demand digital training and assessment, virtual and simulation events via cloud-based solutions, and in-person learning experiences at maritime training centres or aboard ship.

“Effective use of Smart Marine technology by mariners and shore staff is a critical component of its successful implementation and ensures a smooth transition from traditional methods of operation”, said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage. “By leveraging our combined smart learning technologies and mariner performance optimisation services, industry can achieve the desired outcome of operating with more efficient, safer, and environmentally aware mariners who are properly equipped to perform in a rapidly changing, digitised maritime industry.”

Initially the partnership makes Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation services and training catalogue available through OTG’s recently announced and significantly enhanced Ocean Learning Platform. The combined customer pool of over three thousand shipping companies and training centers, plus well over a million seafarers, will be able to access Wärtsilä training, assessment, and certification on an ‘on-demand’ basis, any time, and from anywhere in the world.

And this is just the beginning. Combining this with the learning, competence management and instructional tools provided by the Ocean Learning Platform, including cutting-edge solutions such as OTG’s virtual classroom and rapid e-learning, industry will be presented with the broadest and most comprehensive range of maritime specific digital learning solutions available in the market. For shipping companies and maritime training providers navigating the industry trend towards digital-learning, Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG are established and reliable partners providing a clear course to their destination.

“Our objective is to equip seafarers and users, with the most relevant knowledge and resources, not only in a training centre, but also online and at point of operation onboard ships and other sites. Our partnership with Wärtsilä makes ‘on-demand’ access to cloud simulation and type-specific training and technical resources available to seafarers and shore-based personnel, helping them gain proficiency in safely and efficiently operating sophisticated Wärtsilä equipment” said Manish Singh, Ocean Technology Group’s CEO.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group