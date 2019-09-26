Wärtsilä and Q Power sign strategic cooperation agreement to support development of renewable fuels

The technology group Wärtsilä and Q Power Oy, a Finnish pioneer in biomethanisation, have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development and commercialisation of renewable fuels. The companies will work closely together to further develop the market and to find business opportunities for biomethanisation and synthetic fuels globally. The first target of the cooperation is to showcase a mobile demonstration plant at the Finnish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai between October 2020 and April 2021. The World Expo is expected to attract 25 million visits, bringing high visibility to the new concept and the possibilities of synthetic fuels.

Q Power’s patented biomethanisation concept helps in the transition towards renewable fuels, which are produced by taking CO2 from the atmosphere or industrial processes and combining it with hydrogen. Biomethanisation is a Power-to-X technology for producing synthetic methane. Synthetic methane and other synthetic fuels are essential steps on the path to decarbonising the energy, transportation and industrial sectors and helping humankind move towards a 100% renewable energy future.

“This is a perfect example of Wärtsilä’s ambitious vision of a 100% renewable energy future and demonstrates the concrete actions we want to take to develop smart technologies for sustainable societies. We are extremely happy and eager to work with Q Power to develop technology and concepts that help the world take concrete steps on the path towards 100% renewables,” says Jaakko Eskola, President & CEO, Wärtsilä Corporation.

The collaboration with Q Power is a continuation of Wärtsilä’s way of working with start-ups and collaborating with other energy players to develop and scale up technologies and business opportunities that support a 100% renewable energy future.

“We are thrilled to start working with a global energy leader like Wärtsilä to take forward our unique biomethanisation technology. We see that this partnership provides great value for both parties as well as for society as a whole. Contributing to decarbonisation is our goal, and our technologies are already available today. With this cooperation we’re able to ramp up the technology to a global scale,” says Ilkka Herlin, Chairman of the Board of Q Power Oy.

Q Power is an innovative Finnish start-up company that develops renewable energy solutions. Q Power’s patented biological methanisation technology produces biomethane from hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The company’s focus is on delivering concrete solutions for fighting climate change. Emissions and waste are raw materials that can be used to significantly increase sustainable biomethane production. The company was founded by Ilkka Herlin and Saara Kankaanrinta.

Source: Wärtsilä