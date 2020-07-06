Wärtsilä brings its marine technology expertise to industry coalition for sustainable future

The technology group Wärtsilä is one of eleven founding members of an international coalition dedicated to accelerating the energy transition in the transport and logistics industries.

The aim of the coalition is to drive the development of energy sources and technologies in order to curb global warming, reduce air pollution, and protect biodiversity. The members will pool their R&D efforts in pursuit of three key goals, namely:

To unlock a more extensive portfolio of clean energy sources

To lower energy consumption per kilometre-equivalent for transported goods

To eliminate a substantial proportion of harmful emissions being released into the atmosphere

The target is to achieve genuine technological breakthroughs with tangible results by 2030.

“The shipping industry’s transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy use is a movement in which we at Wärtsilä continue to play a leading role. Through the development of smart technologies, research into alternative future fuels, and our holistic approach to raising efficiencies in all aspects of shipping and port operations to create a Smart Marine Ecosystem, we have shown our commitment to promoting decarbonisation. We are, therefore, proud to be part of this coalition which perfectly aligns with our purpose to enable sustainable societies with smart technology,” commented Jaakko Eskola, President & CEO of Wärtsilä.

“Among the projects to be tackled will be the development of hydrogen and bio fuels, and expanding the use of biogas and synthetic gas fuels and hybrid solutions, areas where we are already active. Collaboration with qualified partners and customers is central to our Smart Marine approach to creating a more sustainable and efficient shipping industry. Membership of this coalition emphasises our commitment to working in close cooperation with other industry leaders to achieve real progress towards a cleaner and better future,” added Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine Power.The coalition was launched in late 2019 during the Assises de l’Economie de la Mer conference, and has received the backing of France’s President, Emmanuel Macron. The initial findings of the coalition’s work will be presented in January 2021 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.

The other coalition members are Amazon Web Services, Carrefour, CMA CGM Group, Cluster Maritime Franҫais, Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Banking, Engie, Faurecia, Michelin, Schneider Electric, and Total.

Source: Wärtsilä