Wärtsilä continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems

in International Shipping News 17/10/2024

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for six newbuild medium-sized gas carrier (MGC) vessels, which again strengthens the company’s market-leading position in this sector. The new vessels are built at the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC) Shipbuilding yard in China for a Japanese shipowner. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

The ships will transport and operate with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Wärtsilä solutions are designed to ensure the ships’ safe and efficient operation with LPG cargo and fuel.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems on six new MGCs being built at the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC) Shipbuilding yard in China for a Japanese shipowner. © Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui

“We have worked closely with the YAMIC yard earlier, and we are pleased to continue this good relationship. This order is an important endorsement of the strong position that Wärtsilä’s cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems have established with this category of vessels,” commented Barry Yang, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China.

The YAMIC yard is a joint venture between Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in April 2025.
Source: Wärtsilä

