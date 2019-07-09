Wärtsilä & COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to cooperate in growth of exhaust gas cleaning market in China

The technology group Wärtsilä and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering the development of local production resources, thus ensuring further development and support of Wärtsilä’s exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) in the region. The agreement was signed in June

By combining the experience, expertise and competence of the two companies, both of whom hold strong positions in the marine market, this partnership will create a ‘one-stop-shopping’ service for exhaust gas cleaning systems, thereby providing customers with seamless deliveries and installation for both newbuild and retrofit scrubber projects.

“We are honoured that COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has selected Wärtsilä as a partner in delivering the world’s most innovative exhaust gas cleaning technology to its customers. We look forward to together serving the EGCS market locally in China, ” says Jan Othman, Director, Exhaust Gas Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine.

“The CHI Group intends to expand its manufacturing portfolio of marine equipment. The Wärtsilä technology in marine scrubber systems is world-class, and we look forward to a successful cooperation between our two companies,” says Mr Zhao Zengshan, Vice President of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

Wärtsilä has long been at the forefront of sustainable technology development, and has years of experience in exhaust gas cleaning for marine applications. The company’s extensive reference list is evidence of its know-how and expertise in this field, offering different size options, a minimized footprint, retrofit packages, and environmentally sound options. Wärtsilä’s dedicated EGCS team provides assistance from initial planning to post-installation service agreements.

Source: Wärtsilä