Wärtsilä & CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited agree to jointly develop hybrid vessels for the future

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a strategic development agreement with Chinese state-owned shipbuilder CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited Huangpu Wenchong. The five year agreement is aimed at the joint development of a hybrid powered dredger, but could possibly extend to other hybrid vessels as well. The agreement was signed on December 3 at the Marintec conference and exhibition in Shanghai.

The purpose of the agreement is to build a cooperation framework and working mechanism for the research and development of hybrid power systems. Wärtsilä will support Huangpu Wenchong during the design and construction phases with technology innovations, system selection, performance calculations, and long-term services.

“Collaboration with industry partners is at the very core of Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach to raising efficiencies, and eliminating waste throughout the shipping sector. This is one more example of this philosophy, and we look forward to cooperating with Huangpu Wenchong to create hybrid powered vessels that will benefit the industry by lowering costs, and benefit the planet by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director Offshore and Special Vessels at Wärtsilä.

“We are very happy to be cooperating in this project with Wärtsilä, a proven technology innovator and industry leader in hybrid solutions for the marine industry,” says Li Dong, Chief Engineer at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited.

The initial work will be based on a hopper dredger, a vessel that the shipyard already builds. Evaluations will be carried out to determine the most suitable hybrid solution for that class of dredgers.

Source: Wärtsilä