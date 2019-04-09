Wärtsilä equipment package the key for fuel efficiency in new LNG vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä’s integrated propulsion and cargo handling solution will deliver high efficiency for a new 30,000 cbm LNG vessel. The ship is being built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in South Korea on behalf of Norway based Knutsen OAS Shipping. The Wärtsilä solutions will ensure effective interfacing between the vessel’s propulsion, onboard auxiliary power generation, and cargo control processes. Such integration is essential in achieving full fuel-efficiency. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in January 2019, and the contract includes an option for an additional sister vessel.

The advanced Wärtsilä cargo handling system includes the fuel supply, cargo control system, boil-off gas (BOG) reliquefaction, and safety management. The 5-cylinder WinGD X52DF dual-fuel main engine and the Wärtsilä auxiliary dual-fuel engines are essential consumers for the BOG management system, which monitors and controls the cryogenic cargo, to ensure, in combination with a Wärtsilä developed mixed refrigerant re-liquefaction unit, all time control over the cargo tank pressure and temperature. The vessel will be one of the first LNG carriers in its size to be equipped with space-saving C-type bi-lobe cargo tanks.

“Wärtsilä has more than 50 years of expertise in the gas carrier business, and our latest technologies and digital platforms are designed to deliver optimised operability, fuel economy and safety. We have worked closely for many years with Knutsen OAS Shipping, a globally recognised LNG sector player, and we are proud to be partnering them once again as the single-source supplier for ensuring the efficiency of this innovative vessel,” says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Processing Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine.

“The latest development of the LNG infrastructure provides clear evidence of the increasing importance of LNG fuel to the marine industry. Wärtsilä has a lot of experience and know-how throughout the LNG value chain, and we are confident that their solutions are what we need for this latest expansion to our fleet,” says Jarle Østenstad, Newbuilding Director, Knutsen OAS Group

The scope of supply includes three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines that power the board net, thrusters, cargo control system, and re-liquefaction module. The main engine and single Wärtsilä Controllable Pitch Propeller system allow the vessel to operate at its highest fuel efficiency design point, in a combinator mode controlling the shaft power, pitch and speed.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in 2020, and the vessel is expected to be delivered during the first half of 2021.

Under a 12-year long term charter, the vessel will be operated by Knutsen and chartered to Edison S.p.A, a leading Italian energy services provider. It will be used to supply coastal LNG Deposit terminals in Italy.

Source: Wärtsilä