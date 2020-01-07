Wärtsilä Exhaust Gas Cleaning system gets CCS Type Approval

The technology group Wärtsilä’s Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) system has been Type Approved in China by the China Classification Society (CCS). This follows the order for the system from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry for installation onboard the ‘New Treasure’, a new Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC). The ship is being built for Associated Maritime of Hong Kong, part of the China Merchants Energy Shipping group, the largest VLCC owner in China and a world leading crude oil tanker operator.

The approval marks a significant breakthrough for the Wärtsilä system in the Chinese market. Full scale testing was carried out after its shipboard installation was completed, and the relevant data was reviewed and reported by Dalian Maritime University, as an independent third party. The process involved a review of the design, and a check of the fabrication of the scrubber tower itself to verify that it is in accordance with all the CCS class and quality requirements.

“This is a success story that clearly endorses the efficiency and quality of our EGC systems. Having CCS Type Approval now means that this product can be installed on any CCS class ship without the need for further emissions testing,” says Jan Othman, Director, Exhaust Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine.

The order for the Wärtsilä system was placed in August 2018, and the equipment was delivered to the yard in July 2019.

Wärtsilä has long been at the forefront of sustainable technology development. With years of experience in exhaust gas cleaning for marine applications, Wärtsilä has developed efficient, safe, and certified products for eliminating air emissions.

Source: Wärtsilä