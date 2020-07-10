Wärtsilä Expert Insight available for 2-stroke engines and scrubbers

The technology group Wärtsilä’s unique digital predictive maintenance product, Expert Insight, has now been extended to support 2-stroke engines. It is available in combination with Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering. At the same time, Wärtsilä is releasing a minimum viable product (MVP) for scrubbers to provide continuous fleet-wide insight into vessel compliance and scrubber utilisation.

Expert Insight combines artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and rule-based advanced diagnostics with the knowledge and experience of Wärtsilä’s product experts. Expert Insight’s holistic approach harnesses the best methods for detecting potential issues in asset operating data, and enables experts to provide actionable advice proactively to the customer. This enables a predictive maintenance strategy, whereby the health and efficiency of the equipment form the basis of maintenance activities. Expert Insight is delivered through Wärtsilä Expertise Centres around the world.

Originally launched in November 2019 for 4-stroke engines, Expert Insight is now being extended to include both 2-stroke engines and scrubbers. Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering will thus be able to support the customer with a broader scope, thereby further strengthening the business performance and competitiveness of its customers.

“The launch of Expert Insight last year took predictive maintenance to the next level, allowing us to detect a greater percentage of issues than previously, and at an even earlier stage. This enables the experts in our Expertise Centres to deliver fast and proactive advice to customers, thus increasing operational uptime,” says Frank Velthuis, Director Digital Product Development, Wärtsilä.

Expert Insight provides clear differentiation from other digital solutions of this type, and is a further development that leverages Wärtsilä’s extensive know-how of predictive maintenance systems and its deep in-house experience with the onboard assets. With Expert Insight the paradigm changes even more from reactive to proactive.

The Expert Insight scrubbers MVP provides customers operating scrubbers with valuable compliance information, including automated non-compliance incident reporting, scrubber usage statistics, and a live compliance map. The predictive maintenance features for scrubbers will be released at a later stage.

Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering is designed to go beyond mere maintenance and operation by delivering guaranteed performance based on mutually agreed target levels. Having both 2- and 4-stroke engines, as well as scrubbers supported by Expert Insight adds further value to the concept.

Source: Wärtsilä