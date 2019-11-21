Wärtsilä Expert Insight takes predictive maintenance to the next level

The technology group Wärtsilä announces the launch of its Expert Insight predictive maintenance product. This digital product enables customer support to be delivered proactively by Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to ensure long-term accurate insight for their predictive maintenance strategies. The product is available in combination with a Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions agreement.

Wärtsilä Expert Insight is an innovative breakthrough that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time. When anomalous behaviour is detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and Wärtsilä’s deep equipment expertise greatly enhances the safety, reliability and efficiency of the equipment and/or systems installed. Wärtsilä Expert Insight represents an important next step within the company’s ongoing development work in honing its predictive maintenance capabilities.

“Finding ways to serve the customer better is a constant priority and central to Wärtsilä’s product development philosophy. It’s at the heart of our Smart Technology approach to raising efficiency, safety, and performance levels, and the Expert Insight innovation supports this philosophy totally. It greatly improves the reliability of equipment and systems, and it gives us added ability to respond far more proactively throughout the lifecycle of the customer’s asset,” says Frank Velthuis, Director Digital Product Development, Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä Expert Insight promotes closer collaboration between Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres and the customers’ technical personnel, which in turn forms the basis for better asset management decisions, thereby taking predictive maintenance to a new level. By identifying and highlighting potential issues proactively, asset availability is greatly enhanced, as is the reliability and safety of the equipment or system.

Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions improves customer business performance and competitiveness. The offering goes beyond mere maintenance and operation to deliver guaranteed performance based on mutually agreed target levels. Wärtsilä Expert Insight is a highly advanced digital product that adds to this value proposition.

Source: Wärtsilä