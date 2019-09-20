Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Wärtsilä foresees a lower result for 2019

Wärtsilä foresees a lower result for 2019

in International Shipping News 20/09/2019

In the Wärtsilä Half Year Report, demand was expected to be soft for both the Marine and the Energy business. However, order intake in the third quarter has been weaker than expected.

The group has undertaken a review of the major projects which it is running. As a result of this review, the comparable operating result will be impacted by about EUR 150 million related to certain projects in the Marine Gas Solutions business and Energy business. This means that the comparable operating result for the full year 2019 is expected to be approximately EUR 100 million lower than 2018.
Source: Wärtsilä

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software