Wärtsilä Gas Solutions reliquefaction system to improve Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations with retrofit project

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply reliquefaction systems for retrofit installation onboard floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) owned by Excelerate Energy, the world’s largest FSRU operator. The retrofit project will improve the environmental footprint of Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations. The order is expected to be booked by Wärtsilä latest in Q4 2024.

The system to be delivered is Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Compact Reliq Double units, which is based on the reversed Brayton cycle technology. It is designed to reliquefy boil-off gas and return them back to the cargo tanks, thus eliminating emissions and saving cargo at the same time. The system is also fitted with the latest technology and applications to minimize maintenance and operational costs for the operator.

“We are committed to reducing the environmental footprint in all our operations, and this project is a substantial part of that commitment. We are very pleased to partner up with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions for this project, as their unmatched experience in reliquefaction systems, state-of-the-art technology, and all-round project engineering capabilities make them the ideal partner for us,” said David Liner, COO at Excelerate Energy.

“As a market leader in types of cryogenic gas applications, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has demonstrated to the market for many years that we have the technology to contribute to greener shipping operations. We are, of course, very proud to be partnering with an industry-leader such as Excelerate Energy, which is a strong testament to our capabilities in delivering quality, commercial value and environmental benefits to our clients,” commented Walter Reggente, VP Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

Source: Wärtsilä